CV Advisors LLC Invests $608,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

