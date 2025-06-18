Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.