Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

