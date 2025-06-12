Wedmont Private Capital Buys 208 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Masco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

