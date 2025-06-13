Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

