Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $247.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

