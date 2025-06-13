Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Earns Buy Rating from Glj Research

Glj Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Glj Research currently has a $75.27 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

