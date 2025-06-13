Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRT stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

