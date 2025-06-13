Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

View Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.