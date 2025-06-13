Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $234.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.11. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,585.64. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $232.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

