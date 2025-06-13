Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 691 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

