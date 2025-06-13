Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

