Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,132,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

