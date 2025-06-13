Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3%

AFL stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.