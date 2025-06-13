Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

