UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 355 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 129.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

