Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $261.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $262.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In related news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

