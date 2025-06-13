Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 92,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 61,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7%

WTRG stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.