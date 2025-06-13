Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,500,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.5%

FTV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

