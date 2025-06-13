Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $7,916,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,673,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.73 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total value of $572,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,159,144.42. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $12,426,675. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

