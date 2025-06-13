Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $5,670,453 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

