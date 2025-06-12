UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after buying an additional 134,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 69,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.