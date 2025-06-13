Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $114.21 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

