Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.