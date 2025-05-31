Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 11.4%

ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.