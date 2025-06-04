Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wipro by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,679,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,697,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.