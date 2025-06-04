Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,752 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

