Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 4,874 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $58,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,017.55. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

