North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $27.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

