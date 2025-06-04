Cache Advisors LLC Invests $25.82 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,816,000. NVIDIA accounts for 9.7% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

