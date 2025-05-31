California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

