Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Accolade by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Accolade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Accolade by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accolade by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 289,747 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

