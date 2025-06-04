Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

