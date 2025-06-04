GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $389.99 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,904,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,994,000. NVIDIA comprises 8.5% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NVDA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

