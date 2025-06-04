ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.