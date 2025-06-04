112,425 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Warm Springs Advisors Inc.

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,098,000. NVIDIA makes up about 14.0% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,816,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $389,994,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

