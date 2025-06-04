IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.74.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.