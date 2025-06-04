76,103 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. NVIDIA makes up 6.1% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

