NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.