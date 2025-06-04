NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Formidable Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

