Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,873,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

