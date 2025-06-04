University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $22.66 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

