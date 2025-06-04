Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

