Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.52. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

About KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.