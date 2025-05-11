Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,097 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

