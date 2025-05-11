MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 116.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.