Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

