Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 161,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 191,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUNR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

