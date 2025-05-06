Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 23,469 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

AMPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $415,233.28. This trade represents a 29.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

