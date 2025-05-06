Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

